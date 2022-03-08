Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Great Ajax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $5,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.
Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
