Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GEG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 18,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,709. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.99.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
