Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.