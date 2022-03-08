Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GPLB stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Green Planet Bioengineering (Get Rating)
