Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 172,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of GTEC stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 5,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $16.10.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

