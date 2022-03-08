Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells $16,170.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,457. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenlane by 239.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

