Grin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Grin has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $1.67 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.79 or 0.06634830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00258662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.63 or 0.00733701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00067875 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00438974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00326664 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

