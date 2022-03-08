Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 2,848 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $80,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of GO opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
