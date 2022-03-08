Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $119,067.66 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $119,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GO traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.