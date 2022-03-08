Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Simec stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

