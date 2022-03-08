Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

