Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 31.52 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.30. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,182.39). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

