Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $41.88 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004389 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and $269,523.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.53 or 0.06629683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00261880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00732340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00068092 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00425070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00315478 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,507,726 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

