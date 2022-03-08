Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

