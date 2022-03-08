Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.37

Shares of Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.