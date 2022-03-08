HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

