HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
