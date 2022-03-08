HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

