Head to Head Review: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get PayPal alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 1 10 30 0 2.71 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $204.89, indicating a potential upside of 118.88%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 4.30 $4.17 billion $3.52 26.59 The OLB Group $9.77 million 1.87 -$1.78 million ($0.37) -4.57

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 16.43% 20.30% 5.76% The OLB Group -25.47% -22.12% -17.93%

Summary

PayPal beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About The OLB Group (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.