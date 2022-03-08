Head to Head Review: SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) vs. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQL Technologies and Orion Energy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $116.84 million 0.78 $26.13 million $0.95 3.07

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

SQL Technologies has a beta of -3687.14, indicating that its stock price is 368,814% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SQL Technologies and Orion Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.06%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SQL Technologies and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems 21.33% 13.75% 9.16%

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats SQL Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems. The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

