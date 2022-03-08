Head to Head Survey: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) versus Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Red Eléctrica Corporación 3 3 1 0 1.71

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Red Eléctrica Corporación’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Eléctrica Corporación is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25% Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 1.99 $946.00 million N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 4.43 N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

