HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.19. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -729.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

