Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

