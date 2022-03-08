Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.