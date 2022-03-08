Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $67.29 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.