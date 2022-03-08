Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 253,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

