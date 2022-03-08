Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 5,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.
About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hengan International Group (HEGIY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.