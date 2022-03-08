Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 5,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

About Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

