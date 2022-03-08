Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.53 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $666.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.