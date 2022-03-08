Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $18.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

