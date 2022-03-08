Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 5.2%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 27,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,095,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

