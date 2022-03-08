Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HT. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of HT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

