Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXGBY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

