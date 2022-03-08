HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 714 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. 317,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

