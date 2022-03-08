HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 145 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.39. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.47 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

