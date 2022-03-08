HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 530 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises 9.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $99,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,751. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.