HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.23. 888,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.66 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

