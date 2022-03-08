Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Randall J. Fagundo Purchases 9,400 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.