Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 764,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

