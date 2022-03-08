Hippo (HIPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16. Hippo has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $11.02.
HIPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.
About Hippo (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
