Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Short Interest Update

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 249,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $442.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

