Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stake Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 149.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOFT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

