Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

