Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of TWNK opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $72,570,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,237,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after buying an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,680,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

