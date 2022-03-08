Hot Cross Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and $4.79 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.