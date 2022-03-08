Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $28,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $61.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.