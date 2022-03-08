HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $645.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $862.00 to $645.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $750.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $412.70 on Friday. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.13 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.