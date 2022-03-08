Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.