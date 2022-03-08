Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,317 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

