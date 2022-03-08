Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

