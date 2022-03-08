Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

