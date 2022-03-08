I/O Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,305.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $3,305.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00229362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,444,873 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.