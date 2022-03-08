IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Buys $935,480.00 in Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $564,320.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.
Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 110,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $64.55.
Several analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.