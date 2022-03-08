IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Buys $935,480.00 in Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $564,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin purchased 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 110,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

